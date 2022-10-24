COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition.

Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Police now say the second victim is a 14-year-old male who is currently in critical condition.

Two houses in the area of the shooting were searched with help from SWAT officers.

No arrests have been made. The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department’s homicide unit at (706) 225-3161. Sgt. Thomas Hill can be contacted at (706) 225-3161 or thill@columbusga.org.