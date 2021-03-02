 

Columbus Police have identified suspect in Monday’s Family Dollar double murder

Columbus police have identified a suspect in Monday’s double homicide of two women at the Family Dollar store at 2112 Floyd Road.

Quartez Thomas (Photo: Courtesy Columbus Police Department)

Quartez Thomas, 25, was arrested early this morning in Phenix City. He is expected to be extradited to Columbus later day. He facing two counts of felony murder.

Police have not released a motive.

Jasmine Trice, 30, was pronounced dead at the store and Kiera Williams, 28, died at the hospital, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the discount store.

The investigation continues, police say. If you have any additional information, contact Detective Sherman Hayes 706-225-4268.

