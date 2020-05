COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man and woman in custody, each facing three felony counts of child molestation.

Terrell Smith, 34, and Vanessa Robelo, 30, will have a hearing in Recorder’s Court on May 8 at 9 a.m. Both individuals were taken into custody on May 5 at 3 p.m., according to a release by the Columbus Police Department.

Terrell Smith, 34

Vannessa Robelo, 30

Police have not released further information at this time.