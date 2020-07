COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody facing three felony charges, for incest, rape, and aggravated sodomy.

Police say that Eddie Debois Cochran, Jr., 29, was taken into custody on July 21 at 11 a.m.

Cochran, Jr.’s Recorder’s Court hearing will be on July 23 at 9 a.m. No other information is available at this time.