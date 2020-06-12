Columbus Police have man in custody for May 31 murder of Ricky Belwood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody for the murder of Ricky Lee Belwood on May 31.

On May 31, around 11:56 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a service call near 22nd Street at the pavilion near the Riverwalk, referring to an unresponsive injured person.

When officers arrived, they found Belwood, 54, dead from his injuries and the Homicide Unit began to investigate. Now, police have Cedric Phillips, 43 of Columbus, in custody for Murder.

Phillips is being held at the Muscogee County Jail with a preliminary hearing set for June 13 at 8 a.m., though police say it will be rescheduled for June 16 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with more information about Belwood’s death is asked to call Sgt. D. Wysinger at 706-225-4469.