Columbus Police have man in custody for murder of Tayquann James

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a 35-year-old man in custody for the Feb. 1, 2021 murder of Tayquann James on Steam Mill Road.

Police say that Michael Brown has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime for James’s death. James was reportedly visiting Columbus from his home in New Jersey.

According to a statement from the Columbus Police Department, officers arrived at a home on Steam Mill Road around 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found James, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene but could not save James, who was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m.

Now, police have Michael Brown, 35, in custody for James’s death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.