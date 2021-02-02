 

Columbus Police have man in custody for murder of Tayquann James

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a 35-year-old man in custody for the Feb. 1, 2021 murder of Tayquann James on Steam Mill Road.

Police say that Michael Brown has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime for James’s death. James was reportedly visiting Columbus from his home in New Jersey.

According to a statement from the Columbus Police Department, officers arrived at a home on Steam Mill Road around 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found James, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene but could not save James, who was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m.

Now, police have Michael Brown, 35, in custody for James’s death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 29°
Fair
Fair 0% 50° 29°

Wednesday

56° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 29°

Thursday

60° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 60° 53°

Friday

58° / 32°
Rain
Rain 72% 58° 32°

Saturday

54° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 54° 43°

Sunday

56° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 56° 30°

Monday

57° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
1%
37°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

35°

1 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
4%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
4%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
4%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
31°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories