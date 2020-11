COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man is in custody and facing charges for two counts of Felony Cruelty to Children.

Robert Jackson, 54, was taken into custody on charges of two counts of Felony Cruelty to Children in the second degree. The charges come from violations of the Child Exploitation and Prevention Act.

Police say Jackson will have a Recorder’s Court hearing on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. He was taken into custody on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.