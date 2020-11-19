 

Columbus Police have man in custody on 22 charges, clearing multiple property crime cases

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody whose arrest they say has helped them clear several cases in a string of thefts. Now, he’s facing 22 charges and police are working to identify other individuals who may be involved.

Andrew Watson, 34, was charged after The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit began investigating a string of thefts over the last several months.

In this series of crimes, police say thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools, vehicles, and other items were stolen from storage facilities, construction sites, and churches.

During their investigation, police identified “several suspects” with Watson as the primary suspect in the case. The Property Crimes Unit says warrants were obtained for this case “and many other related cases” as they focused in on Watson.

On Nov. 18, Property Crimes Unit officers were able to find and apprehend Watson. Police say he now faces 22 charges, including several counts of burglary.

Those charges include:

  • Burglary – 9 Counts
  • Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle – 2 Counts
  • Felony Theft By Taking – 1 Count
  • Criminal Damage to Property, Second Degree – 1 Count
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm – 1 Count
  • Criminal Trespass – 3 Counts
  • Simple Assault – 1 Count
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Certain Crimes – 1 Count
  • VGCSA Sched II (Meth) – 1 Count
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from another State – 1 Count
  • Drugs to be Kept in Original Container – 1 Count

Police say many of the stolen items have been recovered and returned to their owners, and more charges are pending as they continue their investigations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 46°

Friday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 74° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 52°

Sunday

74° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 53°

Monday

71° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 46°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 70° 54°

Wednesday

72° / 54°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 AM
Clear
10%
47°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories