Columbus Police have man in custody on 22 charges, clearing multiple property crime cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody whose arrest they say has helped them clear several cases in a string of thefts. Now, he’s facing 22 charges and police are working to identify other individuals who may be involved.

Andrew Watson, 34, was charged after The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit began investigating a string of thefts over the last several months.

In this series of crimes, police say thousands of dollars’ worth of power tools, vehicles, and other items were stolen from storage facilities, construction sites, and churches.

During their investigation, police identified “several suspects” with Watson as the primary suspect in the case. The Property Crimes Unit says warrants were obtained for this case “and many other related cases” as they focused in on Watson.

On Nov. 18, Property Crimes Unit officers were able to find and apprehend Watson. Police say he now faces 22 charges, including several counts of burglary.

Those charges include:

Burglary – 9 Counts

Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle – 2 Counts

Felony Theft By Taking – 1 Count

Criminal Damage to Property, Second Degree – 1 Count

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm – 1 Count

Criminal Trespass – 3 Counts

Simple Assault – 1 Count

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Certain Crimes – 1 Count

VGCSA Sched II (Meth) – 1 Count

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from another State – 1 Count

Drugs to be Kept in Original Container – 1 Count

Police say many of the stolen items have been recovered and returned to their owners, and more charges are pending as they continue their investigations.