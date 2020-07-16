Columbus Police have man with seven felony arrest warrants in custody on fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit has a man in custody facing seven charges for fraud and theft.

Christopher Robert Griffith, 40, was taken into custody on seven felony warrants after being incarcerated at another facility in coffee County. On July 16, Griffith was brought to Muscogee County by the CPD Fugitive Unit.

The case stems from reports of fraud dating back to October 2019.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Joshua Pacious of Greenville, S.C., told police that an unknown person had withdrawn and transferred $18,300 by ATM and account transfers at a branch of the Navy Federal Credit Union on Veterans Parkway.

Surveillance footage and bank records were obtained by Columbus Police, and the suspect was identified as Griffith, police say.

Seven felony arrest warrants were obtained to take Griffith into custody. He stands charged with: