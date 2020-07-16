Columbus Police have man with seven felony arrest warrants in custody on fraud charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit has a man in custody facing seven charges for fraud and theft.

Christopher Robert Griffith, 40, was taken into custody on seven felony warrants after being incarcerated at another facility in coffee County. On July 16, Griffith was brought to Muscogee County by the CPD Fugitive Unit.

The case stems from reports of fraud dating back to October 2019.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Joshua Pacious of Greenville, S.C., told police that an unknown person had withdrawn and transferred $18,300 by ATM and account transfers at a branch of the Navy Federal Credit Union on Veterans Parkway.

Surveillance footage and bank records were obtained by Columbus Police, and the suspect was identified as Griffith, police say.

Seven felony arrest warrants were obtained to take Griffith into custody. He stands charged with:

  • Four counts of Identity Fraud
  • One count of FTC Theft
  • One count of FTC Fraud
  • One count of Felony Theft by Deception

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 93° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 75°

Saturday

95° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 75°

Sunday

97° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 77°

Monday

95° / 76°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 95° 76°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 93° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

90°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories