Columbus police identify victim in 2020 New Year’s Day homicide

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) New Year’s Day brings a tragedy at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments. Columbus police are working around the clock to find out who killed 26-year-old Javante Jackson. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the acts of killings on New Year’s Day is getting common in Columbus.

“I assume it was outside, it was a gunshot wound, in which they are still trying to determine what type of weapon was used in the assault,” said Buddy Bryan, Muscogee County Coroner.

Columbus police were called to the apartment complex around 2 a.m. from an anonymous tip. When officers arrived, Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We removed the body and took him to the county morgue and we’ll transport him up to Decatur for an autopsy on Thursday morning,” said Bryan.

Bryan hopes this year will be different from the rate of homicides, but he’s prepared for what’s to come.

“As Columbus continues to grow and the gang violence continues to happen I would predict we will be anywhere from 35 to 45 homicides this year,” says Bryan.

Columbus police say two men left the scene in a small white 4 door car. The investigation continues. If you have any information, please call Columbus police at (706) 225-3205.