Columbus Police investigate aggravated assault during domestic dispute

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a firearm that happened at the Armour Landing Apartment complex on Dec. 30.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., where officers were sent to respond to a domestic dispute on Armour Avenue. A victim was injured during the incident.

The seriousness of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police are now investigating the case as an Aggravated Assault – Family and a Gun Theft by Taking from an automobile.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact CPD.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories