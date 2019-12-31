Columbus Police investigate aggravated assault during domestic dispute

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a firearm that happened at the Armour Landing Apartment complex on Dec. 30.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., where officers were sent to respond to a domestic dispute on Armour Avenue. A victim was injured during the incident.

The seriousness of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police are now investigating the case as an Aggravated Assault – Family and a Gun Theft by Taking from an automobile.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact CPD.