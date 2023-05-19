UPDATE 5/19/23 5:42: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the teenager who died in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Jayden Tate, 14, was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m. on May 19.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The third shooting in less than 24 hours left a teenager dead, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police say the 14-year-old is suspected to have been shot in the 2400 block of Bell Street on Friday, May 19.

At 1:44 p.m., police responded to the Brown Avenue fire station where the victim was dropped off. The individual was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This incident follows an overnight shooting on Buena Vista Road and a separate afternoon shooting on Avery St.

