COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following reports of an individual flashing people on the RiverWalk.

Columbus Police tell WRBL multiple reports have been made to them about the individual, described as a male, exposing himself to people utilizing the RiverWalk.

Police said the reports are being investigated by the CPD Sex Crime Unit.

Anyone with information should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3150.