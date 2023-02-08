UPDATE 2/8/23 11:23 a.m.: On the scene, a WRBL News 3 Reporter saw several police cars as well as police tape. There were also yellow markers on the ground.

As of 10:55 a.m., the scene was in the process of being cleared.

Police say the shooting was non-life-threatening. There is one confirmed injury at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Avenue.

Police received the call at 9:53 a.m. One person was shot in the leg, according to CPD.

Police say to avoid the area if possible. There is no additional information available at this time.

