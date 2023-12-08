UPDATE 12/8/23 9:56 a.m.: The Columbus Police Department is providing an update on a shooting at Rosemont Drive early Friday morning.

The shooting injured two men. Police say one injured man is the suspect, and the other man is in serious condition.

Police are still on the scene as of about 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Rosemont Drive, just south of Manchester Expressway.

The condition of the two injured individuals is not known at this time. There is currently no word on a suspect.

The Violent Crimes Unit was on the scene as of about 6 a.m. this morning, according to CPD.

