Columbus Police investigating 66th homicide of the year after double shooting on 23rd Street leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead. According to police, on Monday evening Marcus Jones, 32, was shot in the 600 block of 23rd Street.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area at 7:26 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021. When officers arrived, they found Jones, who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Police said Jones was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died. He was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Jones’ death is the 66th homicide of 2021.

A second person was injured in the shooting. According to police, Jeffery Baldwin, 32, was also shot and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say Baldwin suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).