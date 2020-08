COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after Columbus police say one of their own was reportedly shot at.

The case report says investigators responded to the area of Rosemont Dr. and Acacia Dr. about a police officer being shot at around 2:25 Saturday morning.

The cases reports says the incident occurred a around 1:52 a.m.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

