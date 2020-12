COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are on the scene of an apparent shooting on Tip Top Drive.

Evidence markers have been placed in the middle of the road to indicate more than 15 shots had been fired. Shell casings were visible in the roadway.





The Columbus Police Department Patrol Division is investigating the incident. There are no detectives on the scene.

One source tells News 3 that no one appears to have been injured.