Columbus Police investigating armed robbery at Bargain Town

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a store on Francis Street.

According to police, the armed robbery happened Thursday evening at the Bargain Town located at 2336 Francis Street.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Police said an undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3150.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube