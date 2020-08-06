Columbus Police investigating claims that former WWE superstar possibly killed a man in the 1970s

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus native and former wrestling superstar says he “made a man disappear” in Columbus in the 1970s in a now-deleted social media post.

Marty Jannetty wrote on his personal Facebook page that he was working at Victory Lanes Bowling Alley when he was 13 years old. He says a man walked up to him and tried to sell him some marijuana and the man “put hands on me”. Jannetty says the man dragged him around the back of the building and writes “you already know what he was gonna try to do.”

After that, he says “that was the very first time I made a man disappear… they never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River.” Columbus Police Department Captain Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick of the Criminal Investigations Unit with the Columbus Police says that was enough to open an investigation.

“It was assigned to our Special Victims Unit to look into cases of missing people from 1974 around that time. It was also sent to the homicide unit as well to see if they had any cold cases of homicides during 1974.”

Captain Dent-Fitzpatrick says a lot of those officers and detectives who were working during that time are no longer with the department. They will likely rely on technology to help track down that information.

Jannetty once teamed up with superstar Shawn Michaels in the group “The Rockers” in the late 80s.

News 3 reached out to Jannetty for comment. He has not returned our request.