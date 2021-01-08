Columbus Police investigating deadly shooting at 16th Street and 14th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Thursday evening at 16th Street and 14th Avenue.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has identified the victim as Byron Petty, age 22.

Newton says Petty, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown at 5:43 p.m.

Petty’s body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Police have not identified a suspect in the deadly shooting. Anyone with any information should call 911.