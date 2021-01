COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say one person has been killed in a shooting on Mehaffey Street.

Police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Details about the victim are not currently available.

According to police, a suspect in the shooting is in custody.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for more details as they become available.