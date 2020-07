COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting on Lafayette Drive.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening on Lafayette near Prado Drive. Multiple police units have responded to the scene.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms one victim is dead. The victim’s identity will be released following notification of the family.

