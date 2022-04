COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigation a death. According to officials with CPD, the incident happened in the 2800 block of White Chapel Drive Friday morning.

Police have cordoned-off a house on White Chapel Drive, and investigators are on scene gathering evidence.

WRBL has a call in to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.