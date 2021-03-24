Columbus Police investigating double homicide at Motel 6 on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a double homicide on Veterans Parkway.

According to police, two people were killed Wednesday evening at the Motel 6 located at 1325 Veterans Parkway.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not released the names of either of the victims, or information about a possible suspect.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at a later time.

