Columbus Police investigating double homicide at Motel 6 on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a double homicide on Veterans Parkway.
According to police, two people were killed Wednesday evening at the Motel 6 located at 1325 Veterans Parkway.
Details are limited at this time. Police have not released the names of either of the victims, or information about a possible suspect.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at a later time.
