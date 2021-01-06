 

Columbus Police investigating homicide, car theft at Orleans Apartments

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a homicide on 5th Avenue after officers responded to the Orleans Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Columbus Police were dispatched to 620 5th Avenue at roughly 12:10 am Jan. 6, 2021 in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, police found the 37 year old man, Damien Nesbitt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to a CPD spokesperson, Nesbitt’s black 2005 Lexus ES30 was stolen during the shooting.

Police say Nesbitt was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley at 12:51 am.

The Homicide Unit is now handling the investigation. They ask that anyone with knowledge about the murder of Damien Nesbitt please contact Corporal Roy Green at (706) 225-4261 or via email at RoyGreen@columbusga.org .

