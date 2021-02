COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a homicide on Carmel Drive.

The incident happened Wednesday night, according to Columbus Police.

Police say victim is an 18-year-old female. She was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

