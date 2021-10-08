Columbus Police investigating murder on Baker Plaza Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A murder investigation is underway following a deadly shooting on Baker Plaza Drive early Friday morning.

According to officials, Quantion Tate, age 42, was found on the ground by police, in the doorway of an apartment in the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Drive at 2:30 a.m. Tate had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley at 3:25 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward. Detective Roy Green can be contacted at (706) 225-4261 or by email at RoyGreen@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).),

.