Columbus Police investigating officer involved shooting in which no injuries occurred

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an incident in which CPD officers fired shots after responding to gunfire.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, according to police. Police confirm the incident happened early in the morning on August 3, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. on South Pines Drive.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case should contact 911 or Sergeant Dawn Tuning at 706-225-4379 or by email at dtuning@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).