COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating an overnight homicide on Urban Avenue.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that 31-year-old Darien Floyd was shot and killed in the East Urban Heights area.

Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.

Police are still at the scene, between the 1500 block of London Street and the 3200 block of Urban Avenue.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you the latest updates on this developing story.