 

Columbus Police investigating robbery at Family Dollar on Floyd Road

(Investigation underway following robbery at Family Dollar/ Photo Credit: Kevin Roble)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Family Dollar on Floyd Road. The incident happened Thursday morning.

The store is located at 2112 Floyd Road and is near the intersection of Floyd Road and Hunter Road.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, shots were fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect in not available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911.

