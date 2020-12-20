Columbus police investigating Saturday night murder on Kelly Avenue

Columbus police are investigating a Saturday night homicide that took the life of a 20-year-old man.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where a person who had been shot was being treated in the emergency room.

Police were told that D’Aijon Cooks had been shot in a car on Kelly Avenue and was brought to the ER. He had died by the time police arrived to the hospital, according to a news release from Columbus police.

Two men were seen running from the scene where Cooks was shot, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with any knowledge about the murder to please contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296.