 

Columbus police investigating Saturday night murder on Kelly Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MURDER_1544620115622.JPG

Columbus police are investigating a Saturday night homicide that took the life of a 20-year-old man. 

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where a person who had been shot was being treated in the emergency room. 

Police were told that D’Aijon Cooks had been shot in a car on Kelly Avenue and was brought to the ER. He had died by the time police arrived to the hospital, according to a news release from Columbus police. 

Two men were seen running from the scene where Cooks was shot, police said.  

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues. 

Police are asking anyone with any knowledge about the murder to please contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

57° / 42°
Showers
Showers 100% 57° 42°

Monday

59° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 59° 39°

Tuesday

63° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 63° 37°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 64° 52°

Thursday

61° / 31°
Rain
Rain 69% 61° 31°

Friday

44° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 44° 25°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 49° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 AM
Showers
65%
47°

47°

9 AM
Showers
64%
47°

49°

10 AM
Showers
60%
49°

51°

11 AM
Showers
35%
51°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
13%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
9%
56°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
57°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

54°

6 PM
Showers
36%
54°

53°

7 PM
Showers
36%
53°

52°

8 PM
Showers
38%
52°

51°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
51°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
50°

49°

11 PM
Showers
37%
49°

49°

12 AM
Showers
39%
49°

49°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
49°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
48°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
46°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
44°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
43°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories