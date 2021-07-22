Columbus Police investigating shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex off of Fort Benning Road.

According to police the shooting happened Thursday night at Arbor Pointe Apartments, located at 1312 Gazebo Way.

Police say one victim was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. We’re told their injuries are not life-threatening.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.