Columbus Police investigating shooting at large house party on 24th street Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.
Officers were responded to a shots fired call around 2:08 a.m. to the 800 block of 24th Street in reference to shots being fired and a large party.
According to the police report, the incident occurred between 1:00 a.m and 2:10 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.
Police arrested one suspect, Santonio Howard for “maintaining a disorderly house”.
The case remains under investigation.
