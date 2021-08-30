Columbus Police investigating shooting at Northgate Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Warm Springs Road.

According to police, a person was shot at Northgate Village Apartments, located in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road. The shooting happened between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on Aug. 30, 2021.

Police have not released further details about the victim in the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as they become available.