Columbus Police investigating shooting at Northgate Village Apartments

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Warm Springs Road.

According to police, a person was shot at Northgate Village Apartments, located in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road. The shooting happened between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on Aug. 30, 2021.

Police have not released further details about the victim in the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories