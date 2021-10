COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at Wilson Apartments.

The shooting happened Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the apartment complex, located at the 3400 of 8th Avenue, Friday night.

According to officials with the police department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.