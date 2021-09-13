Columbus Police investigating shooting incident following crash at Circle K on South Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting after being called out to a gas station on South Lumpkin Road.

According to police, officers responded to the Circle K located in the 1700 block of South Lumpkin Road at 2:15 pm on Sept. 13, 2021.

Police confirm the crime scene at the Circle K involves both an traffic accident and a shooting victim.

Investigators say it appears that at the time of the traffic crash, the shooting victim was being driven to a hospital for treatment.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter headed to the scene and working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details say they become available.