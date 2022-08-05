COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to police, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.