Columbus Police investigating shooting on 47th Street and 14th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Police are investigating a shooting on 47th Street and 14th Avenue after reports of shots fired came in around 8:15 a.m.

Officers found a Hispanic male that was shot, apparently from a car with two black males inside.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and has no life threatening injuries. Officers are working to get more information on the vehicle involved in the incident. The Robbery/Assault Unit is investigating the incident.

Police say the vehicle involved was red, but don’t know more about the car yet. A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

