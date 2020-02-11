5th Avenue victim identified by Muscogee County Coroner

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (11:15AM): The victim of the shooting on 5th Avenue this morning has been identified as Ronnie Jackson, Jr., 29. He was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m. at the Piedmont Columbus emergency room.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department reported that they were investigating a shooting on 5th Avenue at 9:41 a.m.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, there is a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, now on their way to the hospital.

Police say a statement on the situation will come later today.

News 3 has reporters on the scene to get the latest updates on the situation.

Stay with us as we get more information from this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories