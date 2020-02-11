5th Avenue victim identified by Muscogee County Coroner

UPDATE (11:15AM): The victim of the shooting on 5th Avenue this morning has been identified as Ronnie Jackson, Jr., 29. He was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m. at the Piedmont Columbus emergency room.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department reported that they were investigating a shooting on 5th Avenue at 9:41 a.m.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, there is a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, now on their way to the hospital.

The Columbus Police Dept is on scene in the 600 block of 5th Ave investigating a shooting. Avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Police say a statement on the situation will come later today.

