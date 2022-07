COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Avalon Apartments. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened at 3337 Cusseta Road, at 11:54 p.m. on July 5, 2022.

According to police, one male victim was injured in the shooting. The individual was transported to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

