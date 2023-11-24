COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a shooting on Dawson Street that left one person injured.

According to CPD, officers were originally called to the 2700 block of Lee Street but later found that the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Dawson Street.

A WRBL member on the scene says that law enforcement has placed at least 12 makers on the ground.

CPD says the victim drove to Lee Street and the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details become available.