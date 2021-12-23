Columbus Police investigating shooting on Floyd Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Floyd Road. According to officials with the police department, the shooting happened Friday evening at the Sunoco gas station, located at 2121 Floyd Road.

According to police, an individual identified as “Black male” has been shot. Details about that individual’s condition are currently unavailable.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Details are limited at this time. WRBL News 3 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.