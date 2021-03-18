 

Columbus Police investigating shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on North Lumpkin Road. Multiple police units responded to Liberty Commons Apartments late Wednesday night.

Details about the condition of the victim are currently not available. Police also have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 64°

Thursday

70° / 45°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 95% 70° 45°

Friday

60° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 60° 43°

Saturday

59° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 59° 38°

Sunday

65° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 40°

Monday

72° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 45°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
69°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
66°

66°

5 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
87%
66°

66°

6 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
94%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
66°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
70°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
68°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

53°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
53°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories