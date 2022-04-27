COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to Columbus Police, one person was shot on Wednesday. The shooting happened on Olde Towne Drive near Miller Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, one individual was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting.

The individual’s name will be released pending notification of family, according to Newton.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as they become available.