COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Trask Drive. Officials with CPD confirm one man has been shot in the incident.

The shooting happened at around 1:00 p.m. on March 1, 2022. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

The individual’s condition is unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.