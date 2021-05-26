Columbus Police investigating shooting on Veterans Parkway

UPDATE 05/26/2021 11:31 PM: According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, one person has been killed in shooting on Veterans Parkway Wednesday night.

Currently, information about the victim is not being released.

Newton says the victim’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Veterans Parkway. Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway near the intersection of Old Moon Road.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night at the Oak Ridge Apartments.

Details about injuries in the shooting are currently not available. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene of the shooting has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter headed to the scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available.