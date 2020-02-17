Columbus police investigating shooting on Veterans Parkway

UPDATE (Exclusive): Witness says she was on her porch when she heard approximately four shots.

She says she looked up and saw two men on bikes. One man went down and the other kept riding.

She then called police and told them what she heard and saw.

Witness says she saw two black males.

————————

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon on Veterans Parkway.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and 7th street right in front of the Georgia Department of Labor around 1:30 p.m.

Columbus police and Fire and EMS are on scene.

One man was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. The status of the victim is unknown.