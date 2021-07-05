Columbus Police investigating shooting on Walker Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

According to officials, on Monday night, police responded to the 2500 block of Walker Street at around 7:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police say one victim was shot and transported to the hospital by EMS. The person is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

CPD’s Robbery and Assault Division is investigating the case. Details about a suspect in the shooting have not been released.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to gather details.