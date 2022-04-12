UPDATE 04/12/2022 11:04 a.m. – Columbus Police now say injuries sustained by a man in an incident appear to be unrelated to shooting. The man has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are not saying the cause of the injury at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

The man condition is unavailable at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga,. (WRBL) — Columbus police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting on Woodland Circle in Bibb City.

Investigators are on the scene at the home tucked into a corner of Bibb City, not far off Second Avenue.

Police say one person was was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he’s being treated. The extent of the injuries has not been confirmed.